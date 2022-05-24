Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 220,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

