Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 9th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.
Kinetik stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $91.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
