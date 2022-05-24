Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 9th

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

Kinetik stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

