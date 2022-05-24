Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 179.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of KNTE stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 6,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams bought 15,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

