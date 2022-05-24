Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($70.21) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.69 ($92.23).

FRA:KGX traded up €1.14 ($1.21) on Tuesday, reaching €45.51 ($48.41). 374,121 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.32 and its 200-day moving average is €77.56. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

