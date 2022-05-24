Kirk G. Nielsen Buys 10,976 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 10,976 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $55,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 57,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
About CVRx (Get Rating)
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVRx (CVRX)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.