Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

