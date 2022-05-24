KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $341.18 on Tuesday. KLA has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.