Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KSS. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.
Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $38.24. 5,331,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,646. Kohl’s has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $201,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $19,582,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
