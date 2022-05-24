Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. 5,331,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.