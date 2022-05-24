Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.90.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.06) to €26.50 ($28.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE PHG opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
