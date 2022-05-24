Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.06) to €26.50 ($28.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

