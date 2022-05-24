Kopin (KOPN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) recently:

5/21/2022 – Kopin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2022 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

5/5/2022 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

3/31/2022 – Kopin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 375,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,690. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Kopin Co alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 821,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kopin by 9,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.