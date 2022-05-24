Kopin (KOPN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) recently:
- 5/21/2022 – Kopin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Kopin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Kopin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 375,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,690. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.25.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
