Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Director Sells $59,219.10 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 206,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Koppers’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after buying an additional 185,065 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

