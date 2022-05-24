Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRON. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 17,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,659. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 90,931 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $348,265.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,064.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 300,000 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,322.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

