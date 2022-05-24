Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

