KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts expect that KT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KT by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KT by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth $132,187,000.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

