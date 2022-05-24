KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.37. 798,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

