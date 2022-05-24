KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
NYSE:KT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.37. 798,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.
About KT (Get Rating)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
