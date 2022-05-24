Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,199,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 5.48. 138,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,539. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 5.28 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $17,339,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

