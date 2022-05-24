Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 452,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 8,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

