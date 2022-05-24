La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

