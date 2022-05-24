L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($184.04) to €177.00 ($188.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($161.70) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 99,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

