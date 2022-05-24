Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.61. 83,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

