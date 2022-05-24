Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LABP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

LABP stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

