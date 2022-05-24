Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Lannett stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
