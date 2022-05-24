Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.