Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.98 Million

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to report $200.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $101.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $822.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.55 million to $832.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $912.43 million, with estimates ranging from $872.50 million to $935.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -116.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.