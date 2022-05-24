Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 22nd, Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$35,808.30.
  • On Wednesday, April 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$425.00.

Laramide Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.