Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CBRE Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

