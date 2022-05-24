Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LAS.A stock traded down C$1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$120.99. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$119.82 and a 12-month high of C$192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

