Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 359 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $18,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21.

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74.

LSCC stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

