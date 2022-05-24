Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

5/5/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00.

5/4/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $75.00.

5/4/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $68.00 to $58.00.

4/20/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

3/31/2022 – Lattice Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,948. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,543 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

