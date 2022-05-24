Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,543 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,514 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.