Laura Holson Boswerger Buys 4,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) COO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NMFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 477,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

NMFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

