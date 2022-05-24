Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,853. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
