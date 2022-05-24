Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. 709,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,829. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

