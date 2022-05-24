LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

LCII traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.26. 242,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 525.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

