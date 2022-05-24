LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

LCII traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. 242,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LCI Industries by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

