Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.97. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.48 to $18.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 374,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.10. Lear has a twelve month low of $122.67 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.