Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.53.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:LEA opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

