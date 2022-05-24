Lee E. Beckelman Sells 21,404 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 130,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,628. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

