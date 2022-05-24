Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.15. 2,068,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

