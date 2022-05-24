Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of LII stock opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $199.66 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.