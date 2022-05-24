Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.
LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.10.
Shares of LII stock opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $199.66 and a 1-year high of $354.62.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.