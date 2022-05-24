Leslie B. Daniels Purchases 5,000 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RDW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

