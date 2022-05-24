Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,744 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $10,168.88.

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68.

REAL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 5,636,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,042. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

