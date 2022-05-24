LexinFintech (LX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,152. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.
About LexinFintech (Get Rating)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.