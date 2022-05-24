LexinFintech (LX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,152. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

