Li-Cycle (LICY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/24/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

5/17/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

5/11/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

5/5/2022 – Li-Cycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

4/7/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LICY stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

