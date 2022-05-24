Li-Cycle (LICY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) recently:
- 5/24/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/17/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/11/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/5/2022 – Li-Cycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 4/7/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LICY stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.