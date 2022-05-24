Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS) Insider Hedy Cray Purchases 101,750 Shares

Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS – Get Rating) insider Hedy Cray purchased 101,750 shares of Li-S Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$60,032.50 ($42,576.24).

Get Li-S Energy alerts:

Li-S Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-S Energy Limited engages in the development and commercialization of lithium sulphur batteries in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-S Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-S Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.