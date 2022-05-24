Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,374,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,605,975.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

TSE LGD traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.54. 551,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$170.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Liberty Gold (Get Rating)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.