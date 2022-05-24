Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

