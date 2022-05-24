Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 155,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lipocine by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

