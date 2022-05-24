Lisa P. Baird Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Lisa P. Baird acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $265,708.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,035. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $324.98 million, a P/E ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,800,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

