loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Buys $81,300.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Martell purchased 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,212.50.

On Monday, May 16th, Frank Martell purchased 120,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 912,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,190. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

